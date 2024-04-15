Ubuntu – elegant and easy to use Linux distribution

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Apr 15, 2024



Ubuntu is a modern, open source operating system on Linux for the enterprise server, desktop, cloud, and IoT.

It’s widely accepted as one of the most beginner-friendly Linux distros.

Ubuntu is based on the Debian distribution.

A distro provides the user with a desktop environment, preloaded applications, and ways to update and maintain the system.

Each distro makes different choices, deciding which open source projects to install and provides custom written programs. They can have different philosophies.

