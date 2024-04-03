Security Leftovers
-
Understanding Linux Kernel Security for Embedded Systems
In the realm of operating systems, the Linux kernel stands as a cornerstone of flexibility, power, and security. Because of its open-source nature, it has been able to continuously evolve and adapt to a variety of computing environments, including embedded systems, servers, and smartphones. In this article, we will cover the specifics of Linux kernel security, how it’s adapted for embedded systems, and the potential implications for security.
-
Gray Dot Media Group ☛ Israeli LGBTQ App Atraf Faces Data Leak, 700,000 Users Affected
Now, a user on Breach Forums, apparently of Russian origin, claims to have leaked the Atraf database, containing the personal data of over 1.5 million users. However, Hackread.com has analyzed the 2.63 GB worth of data, which appears legitimate. After removing duplicates, the total number of leaked accounts decreases to over half a million, precisely 669,672.
-
CNN ☛ Hackers stole Russian prisoner database to avenge death of Navalny
Within hours of opposition leader Alexey Navalny’s death in February in a Russian prison, a group of anti-Kremlin hackers went looking for revenge.
Using their access to a computer network tied to Russia’s prison system, the hackers plastered a photo of Navalny on the hacked prison contractor’s website, according to interviews with the hackers, screenshots and data reviewed by CNN.
“Long live Alexey Navalny!” read a message on the hacked website, accompanied by a photo of Navalny and his wife Yulia at a political rally.
In a stunning breach of security, they also appear to have stolen a database containing information on hundreds of thousands of Russian prisoners and their relatives and contacts, including, the hackers claim, data held on prisoners in the Arctic penal colony where Navalny died on February 16.
-
This may be the worst ID theft case you’ve ever read about
This case is an absolute nightmare. When the victim tried to report the theft of his identity in 2019 to a bank, the bank asked him some security questions he couldn’t answer and then believed the fake documents the identity theft (Kierans) sent them. The real victim was then arrested on felony charges.
-
PKIX: pathLen Constrain on Root Certificates
I recently came a cross a x509 P(rivate)KI Root Certificate which had a pathLen constrain set on the (self signed) Root Certificate. Since that is not commonly seen I looked a bit around to get a better understanding about how the pathLen basic constrain should be used.