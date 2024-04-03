Today in Techrights
The US Taxpayers Bail Out Intel (Like They Do Microsoft), Already Deep in Debt and Risking a Bankruptcy
When your business model heavily depends on selling PCs with Microsoft Windows...
Beware the Microsoft Spin in Microsoft- and Bill Gates-Funded 'Media' (the Real News is More Layoffs at Microsoft, Revealed This Month and Definitely Not a Prank)
Microsoft Teams layoffs
Richard Stallman Was Right and What Happened in XZ Wasn't a "Linux" or Free Software Problem, It Was Social Engineering (This Happens in Proprietary Software Too and, in This Case, It Was Enabled by Microsoft's Proprietary Social Control Media Disguised as 'Codeforge')
The truth isn't convenient to snakeoil vendors and charlatans who speak of "secure" boot while using proprietary GitHub (controlled by NSA)
GNU/Linux is Bigger Than Mozilla Firefox
it's a decent start for GNU/Linux
Links 02/04/2024: Microsoft Layoffs Again
Links for the day
Gemini Links 02/04/2024: Privacy on Gemini, FreeBSD, and Some GNU/Linux
Links for the day
CNIL bosses approved Amandine Cryptie Jambert FSFE engagement
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
Amandine Jambert (cryptie), CNIL, FSFE Financial data breach
Reprinted with permission from the Free Software Fellowship
Not April 1 (or Easter) Anymore: April 2024 Has Started With Reports of Microsoft Layoffs; Every Month This Year Represents Microsoft Layoffs
Microsoft Layoffs Again
Microsoft's Windows Vista 11 Continues Its Demise, in Many Countries Like Maharlika (Philippines) GNU/Linux Surges
Linux's growth has been notable
New Rumour: More Red Hat Layoffs on the Way
Yesterday was the last day or Red Hat's former CEO
The Microsoft NDAs Keep Microsoft Employees (and Former Employees) From Talking About Embarrassing (to Microsoft) Facts and Information About Crimes
what Microsoft does with "non-disparagement" clauses
Google and Microsoft Have Destroyed the Open Web (Chrome-ism Still Growing)
The more Chrome grows or the more dominant Chromium-based browsers become, the worse off the Web will be
Links 02/04/2024: Microsoft Throws Indies Under the Bus
Links for the day
Unified Patent Court has an EU treaty legality problem, said ex-CJEU judge Melchior Wathelet
Reprinted with permission from FFII's Benjamin HENRION
Links 02/04/2024: Attacks on Pensions and Sega Layoffs
Links for the day
IRC Proceedings: Monday, April 01, 2024
IRC logs for Monday, April 01, 2024
Gemini Links 02/04/2024: Fate of Free Software, Gemtext Experimental Update
Links for the day
