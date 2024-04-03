Proprietary: Microsoft and Amazon Making a Proprietary 'Linux'

We are excited to announce general availability of Amazon Linux 2023 (AL2023) on Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service (Amazon EKS). AL2023 is the next generation of Amazon Linux from Amazon Web Services (AWS) and is designed to provide a secure, stable, high-performance environment to develop and run your cloud applications. The standard AL2023-based EKS-optimized Amazon Machine Image (AMI) can be used with Karpenter, managed node groups (MNG), and self-managed nodes in all AWS Regions. It can be used on Amazon EKS versions 1.25 or greater in standard support and Amazon EKS versions 1.23 and 1.24 in extended support. The standard AL2023-based EKS-optimized AMI is available for both x86 and ARM64 variants. Accelerated AL2023 AMIs will be released at a later date. If you would like to continue to use the accelerated AMI, you should do so by using the AL2-based accelerated AMI.