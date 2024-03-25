Free Software Coverage: Gromit-MPX and More at MeDevel
-
Medevel ☛ Gromit-MPX: is an On-screen annotation tool for Linux
Gromit-MPX is an on-screen annotation tool that works with any Unix desktop environment under X11 as well as Wayland.
Its main use is for making presentations of some application. Normally, you would have to move the mouse pointer around the point of interest until hopefully everybody noticed it. With Gromit-MPX,
-
Medevel ☛ PixelArt [CG]: Crafting Pixel Masterpieces with Open-Source Hey Hi (AI) on Next.js and PlanetScale MySQL
Pixelfy, an innovative open-source application, harnesses the power of artificial intelligence to transform ordinary images into stunning pixel art. This groundbreaking app is built using the latest Next 13 app directory, which is renowned for its robustness and flexibility.
-
Medevel ☛ Art Meets [CG]: Explore 19 Free Tools for Open-Source Creativity
AI Generated Tools, which utilize machine learning models to create unique content based on user inputs, are used in various fields such as digital art, design, and content creation.
-
Medevel ☛ Organize Like a Pro: 12 Open-Source Systems for Reservation Mastery
Open-source free booking and room and table reservation systems are vital tools for businesses and organizations that rely on scheduling and reservations. These systems offer a wide variety of features, from managing appointments and room usage to facilitating house rentals and table reservations.
-
Medevel ☛ 27 Free Open-source Text Annotation Solutions
Text annotation is the process of associating labels or tags to specific parts of a text, such as phrases, words, or sentences.
-
Medevel ☛ 26 Free Open-source Image Annotation Tools
Image annotation and labeling involves adding metadata to images, such as tags or notes, to provide additional context or meaning.
-
Medevel ☛ Top 25 Open-Source Solutions for Managing Hospitals and Clinics in 2024
Hospital Management Information Systems (HMIS), Electronic Medical Records (EMR), and Electronic Health Records (EHR) play a central role in today's advanced healthcare management.