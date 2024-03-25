Proprietary Software: Snaps, Excel, Microsoft Layoffs, and VMware

I applied for roles at Blizzard for almost two years before landing a job there.

At the time, I'd been working as an office assistant at Activision in Minnesota, but the Blizzard job was based in California.

I was ecstatic when I first got the news. I'd been keen to move out of the cold and over to Blizzard for a while.

I needed to move fairly quickly after accepting the offer and had about a month to figure out how to do everything. The company didn't offer relocation, so I donated most of what I owned, packed the rest in the back of my car, and drove to California.