Proprietary Software: Snaps, Excel, Microsoft Layoffs, and VMware
-
Linuxiac ☛ Snap Store Now Requires Manual Review for the Apps
Snap Store takes action against malicious app uploads, implementing a manual approval policy for new applications.
-
Tom's Hardware ☛ Formula 1 management shocked team used Excel for 20,000-part inventory, now replacing 'impossible to navigate' sheet
New management at Williams was shocked after finding this F1 team had been relying on Abusive Monopolist Microsoft Excel for the crucial car build workbook.
-
Business Insider ☛ I moved from Minnesota to California for a dream job and got laid off 4 months later
I applied for roles at Blizzard for almost two years before landing a job there.
At the time, I'd been working as an office assistant at Activision in Minnesota, but the Blizzard job was based in California.
I was ecstatic when I first got the news. I'd been keen to move out of the cold and over to Blizzard for a while.
I needed to move fairly quickly after accepting the offer and had about a month to figure out how to do everything. The company didn't offer relocation, so I donated most of what I owned, packed the rest in the back of my car, and drove to California.
-
Overwatch 2 fails to justify its existence as Blizzard reportedly plans to scrap PvE altogether
Apparently the layoffs that took place across Microsoft earlier this year resulted in a majority of the Overwatch 2 PvE team being laid off...
-
Marco d'Itri ☛ CISPE's call for new regulations on VMware
A few days ago CISPE, a trade association of European cloud providers, published a press release complaining about the new VMware licensing scheme and asking for regulators and legislators to intervene.
But VMware does not have a monopoly on virtualization software: I think that asking regulators to interfere is unnecessary and unwise, unless, of course, they wish to question the entire foundations of copyright. Which, on the other hand, could be an intriguing position that I would support...