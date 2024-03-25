Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

LinuxGizmos.com

Arduino Nano Matter: Integrated with BLE and Thread Connectivity

Open-Source 4WD AI Robot Kit Compatible with Raspberry Pi Models 4 and 5

(Updated) Milk-V Duo S: Dual-Core RISC-V SBC Open for Pre-Order Starting at $11.00

Radxa’s Penta SATA HAT now compatible with Raspberry Pi 5

Radxa has released a detailed tutorial for their Penta SATA HAT, showcasing its compatibility with the latest Raspberry Pi 5 and their own Rock Pi single-board computers. This cutting-edge device not only offers a range of power options but also supports various RAID configurations, including RAID 0, 1, and 5, enhancing its functionality and adaptability for diverse storage needs.

9to5Linux

9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 24th, 2024

I want to thank all the people who sent us donations. You guys are awesome and your help is very much appreciated! I also want to thank you all for your continued support by commenting, liking, sharing, and boosting the articles, following us on social media, and last but not least for sending us feedback.

Linus Torvalds Announces the First Linux Kernel 6.9 Release Candidate

That’s right, it’s been two weeks since the release of Linux 6.8, and the merge window for Linux kernel 6.9 is now closed, which means that the time has come for the community to test drive the Release Candidate (RC) development versions, which are usually targeted at early adopters, distro maintainers, and bleeding-edge users.

Red Hat Announces Nova, a Rust-Based GSP-Only Graphics Driver for NVIDIA GPUs

Designed as the successor of the Nouveau open-source driver for GSP-firmware-based NVIDIA graphics cards, the Nova graphics driver is a GSP (GPU System Processor) only driver entirely written in the Rust programming language and it aims to be a lot more simple and easy to maintain than Nouveau while benefiting from more memory safety offered by Rust.

news

GNU/Linux and Debian Leftovers

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 25, 2024

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

Software: Crisis Tools, Kooha 2.3, Eza, and Tellico 3.5.4
4 stories about FOSS
Linus Torvalds Announces the First Linux Kernel 6.9 Release Candidate
Linus Torvalds announced the general availability of the first Release Candidate version of the upcoming Linux 6.9 kernel series for public testing.
today's howtos
from yesterday and last week
In Some Countries Microsoft Windows is Measured at Only 2% Market Share [original]
Soon a "1%" platform, Microsoft?
CISA on Security
Some of the latest known holes
Regata OS 24 'Arctic Fox' gaming-focused Linux distro launches with KDE Plasma 6 and new hardware support
Regata OS, the Linux-based operating system known for its user-friendly approach and focus on gaming
4MLinux 45.0 Released with Linux Kernel 6.6 LTS, New Printing Drivers
Zbigniew Konojacki announced the release and general availability of 4MLinux 45.0 as a new stable and major release of his independent GNU/Linux distribution using the lightweight JWM (Joe’s Window Manager) graphical environment.
Gnome Files: A detailed UI examination
A great amount of my writing on this site revolves around complaining about modern user interface design
Wine 9.5
The Wine development release 9.5 is now available
Android Leftovers
Best fun and addictive games for Android to keep yourself hooked for hours
Openwashing: GitLab Censorship Without Challenge, Redis, and More
Deceit and false marketing
 
Programming Leftovers
Perl, KDE, and more
GNU/Linux and Debian Leftovers
Some more assorted news
Free Software Coverage: Gromit-MPX and More at MeDevel
Some links about FOSS
Proprietary Software: Snaps, Excel, Microsoft Layoffs, and VMware
Bad things come in a series
today's howtos
only 5 more for now
GNOME 45/46 Retrospective
My creative work is more aligned to GNOME cycles than years
Linux Crisis Tools
The above scenario explains why you ideally want to pre-install crisis tools so you can start debugging a production issue quickly during an outage
Olimex VGA2HDMI is an open hardware board for VGA to HDMI conversion
Olimex VGA2HDMI is an open-source hardware
Review: Redcore Linux 2401
Redcore Linux explores the idea of bringing the power of Gentoo Linux to the masses
Duo S RISC-V/Arm SBC features Sophgo SG2000 SoC, Ethernet, WiFi 6, and Bluetooth 5 connectivity
Linux and RTOS are said to be supported on the Duo S
Top 5 Linux Servers Ideal for Home Use
Choosing the right Linux server for home use is crucial for managing personal projects
12 Useful Free and Open Source PDF Manipulation Tools
We focus on 12 small open source tools
Koodo Reader
There is a new application available for Sparkers: Koodo Reader
Audiocasts/Shows: Linux Out Loud, Invidious,and The Linux Link Tech Show
mostly videos
Open Hardware: SparkFun, RISC-V, Arduino, and More
Some hardware news
9to5Linux Weekly Roundup: March 24th, 2024
The 180th installment of the 9to5Linux Weekly Roundup is here for the week ending on March 24th, 2024.
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
FSF-EEE (fsfe.org) on Free Software
3 Free Software items
Peropesis 2.4: VIM and Python
Peropesis 2.4 is released. In the new edition, part of the old software was updated and several new software packages were installed.
Beta release of dyne:bolic IV (dynebolic IV in beta)
This is Free Software, share it for the good of yourself and the people around you, respect others and let them express, be free and let others be free. Live clean and let your work be seen! May you live a long and prosperous life in peace!
Distribution Release: ALT Workstation 10.2
"Glad to present to you the update"
Red Hat Announces Nova, a Rust-Based GSP-Only Driver for NVIDIA GPUs
Red Hat announces the Nova project as the successor of the Nouveau open-source driver for GSP-firmware-based NVIDIA graphics cards.
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS stories
today's leftovers
5 stories
Old Machines and Open Hardware
some hardware and GNU/Linux news
Programming Leftovers
half a dozen picks
today's howtos
some howtos for today's second batch
Yuzu Shuts Down Following Nintendo's Threat. What's Next?
Press releases are for narrative control - the truth is often something else
Best YouTube Linux Channels to Follow
Learn, innovate, and master Linux with experts
15 Best Free and Open Source Linux File Managers
Only free and open source software is eligible for inclusion
Using the QML Language Server for KDE Development
Naturally many people are eager to use it to hack on KDE code
Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.8
The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.8
Linux Foundation is Buying Puff Pieces About Linux Foundation, for Its Clients...
Typical LF
today's howtos
first batch of howtos for Sunday
Microsoft to discontinue Windows Subsystem for Android
all applications and games dependent on WSA will no longer be supported beginning March 5, 2025
Cyprus is Now in the '5% Club' (of GNU/Linux) [original]
statCounter is detecting (via millions of sites) more GNU/Linux users from Cyprus
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Security Leftovers
5 more picks, some FUD
System76 Unveils New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Processors
Linux hardware vendor System76 unveiled a new Lemur Pro Linux-powered notebook today with a brand-new design and Intel Core Ultra processors.
today's leftovers
half a dozen more stories
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links for today
Fedora News and Podman 5.0
Red Hat news
Security Leftovers
Security news with Linux focus
today's howtos
many more howtos for day's end
Usage of Plasma 6’s Global Themes May Pose Serious Risks
A Reddit user reported that installing a specific global theme in KDE Plasma 6 erased all the information on their computer
Open Hardware/Modding: RISC-V, Raspberry Pi, and More
7 new stories
BSD: FreeBSD vs. GNU/Linux, HardenedBSD, OpenBSD
Some BSD news and gossip
The Best Web Browsers for Ubuntu
If you do a quick Google search for “best browser for Ubuntu”, you’ll get no shortage of suggestions. If you’re struggling to sort through the key differences, you’ve come to the right place.
This Week in GNOME: #140 Forty-six!
Update on what happened across the GNOME project in the week from March 15 to March 22
Here are 8 Winner Wallpaper Images for Ubuntu 24.04
The images here are optimized for faster loading
Exploring Cosmic Desktop: A Detailed First Look
I did a test drive of the dev version of the Cosmic desktop from System76. Here's a first look with many wonderful details.
The Lunduke Journal has been banned from YouTube
The Lunduke Journal is no longer allowed to upload any videos to YouTube
Free Software Leftovers
FOSS stories
Programming Leftovers
Announcing Rust 1.77.0 too
Open Hardware Leftovers
Devices and a Linux focus
Security Leftovers and Windows TCO
new Windows TCO examples
Fedora and Red Hat Leftovers
IBM distros and such
today's howtos
half a dozen howtos
Games: Dungeon Clawler, Tails of Iron 2, and More
half a dozen new stories from Liam Dawe et al
Android Leftovers
The OnePlus 9 series likely just got its last major Android update
Radxa Penta SATA HAT adds up to five SATA drives to the Raspberry Pi 5 for NAS applications
The other change is the configuration method (up to PCIe Gen3) for Raspberry Pi OS which is explained on the Radxa documentation website
Security Leftovers
non-Linux but relevant
Figuring out how ipsec transforms work in Linux
I’m going to try to explain how you do ipsec at a very basic level within Linux networking stack without using an ipsec toolkit
This week in KDE
The bug-fixing continued this week with the aim of getting Plasma 6.0.3 into a great state
Quimup – client for the Music Player Daemon
Linux offers a huge array of open source music players
Best Free and Open Source Web Browser And Software
We recommend the best free and open source alternatives
Open-Source 4WD AI Robot Kit Compatible with Raspberry Pi Models 4 and 5
The main host controller utilizes either a Raspberry Pi 4B or Raspberry Pi 5
Milk-V Duo S: Dual-Core RISC-V SBC Open for Pre-Order Starting at $11.00
Linux and FreeRTOS operating systems
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
GNU/Linux Security Tools and Ubuntu Security Issues
a batch of new reports
Playtron aims to take on Valve’s Steam Deck with its own Linux-powered handheld OS
The startup wants to compete directly with Windows as the go-to handheld OS
GNOME 46: The Best New Features
GNOME 46 is released on March 20 and the update will be at the heart of the upcoming Ubuntu 24.04 release
Security Leftovers
Security news and trouble
Programming Leftovers
Programming related links and perl release
BSD: Beacon Awards Summary and BSD Now
a little from BSD camp
Linux Graphics: "Nova" Driver for NVIDIA, wayland-protocols 1.34
2 new updates
today's howtos
a first weekend batch
MakuluLinux Shift 2024.03.18 Is Live
New distro release and more
Mozilla Admits Supporting a Doxing Service and "Programmed in Rust" Under Criticism (Some Rust News)
Not good news from/about Mozilla
NetBSD 10.0 RC6 available!
please help testing