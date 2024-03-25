GNU/Linux and Debian Leftovers
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 20 Best GNU/Linux Media Server Distros and Software
Everyone likes to watch movies, share images, listen to music, etc.. Actually, you, me, and everyone have a wide variety of media files in our collection on a physical drive or any third-party server.
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 15 Best GNU/Linux Desktop Environments Reviewed and Compared
Linux is a versatile and customizable open source operating system. You can make the GNU/Linux distros as per your requirements. Ubuntu is one of the best GNU/Linux distros out there, and it comes pre-packed with Ubuntu Gnome, Ubuntu MATE, Ubuntu Cinnamon, etc.
Linux Made Simple ☛ 2024-03-17 [Older] Linux Weekly Roundup #277
Linux Journal ☛ Linux Version Odyssey: Navigating Through Time and Technology
Linux, the cornerstone of modern computing, powers everything from tiny embedded devices to the world's most formidable supercomputers. Its open-source nature has fostered a rich ecosystem of distributions (distros), each tailored to different needs and preferences. However, this diversity also introduces complexity, especially when it comes to managing different versions of Linux over time. This article will navigate you through the labyrinth of past, present, and future Linux versions, equipping you with the knowledge to manage and utilize these systems effectively.
Debian Family
Debian ☛ New Debian Developers and Maintainers (January and February 2024)
The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:
- Carles Pina i Estany (cpina)
- Dave Hibberd (hibby)
- Soren Stoutner (soren)
- Daniel Gröber (dxld)
- Jeremy Sowden (azazel)
- Ricardo Ribalda Delgado (ribalda)
The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months:
- Joachim Bauch
- Ananthu C V
- Francesco Ballarin
- Yogeswaran Umasankar
- Kienan Stewart
Congratulations!
