GNU/Linux and Debian Leftovers

The following contributors got their Debian Developer accounts in the last two months:

Carles Pina i Estany (cpina)

Dave Hibberd (hibby)

Soren Stoutner (soren)

Daniel Gröber (dxld)

Jeremy Sowden (azazel)

Ricardo Ribalda Delgado (ribalda)

The following contributors were added as Debian Maintainers in the last two months:

Joachim Bauch

Ananthu C V

Francesco Ballarin

Yogeswaran Umasankar

Kienan Stewart

Congratulations!