Contribute at the Fedora Linux Test Week for Kernel 6.8

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 24, 2024



The kernel team is working on final integration for Linux kernel 6.8. This version was just recently released, and will arrive soon in Fedora Linux. As a result, the Fedora Linux kernel and QA teams have organized a test week from Sunday, March 24, 2024 to Sunday, March 31, 2024. The wiki page in this article contains links to the test images you’ll need to participate. Please continue reading for details.

A test week is an event where anyone can help ensure changes in Fedora Linux work well in an upcoming release. Fedora community members often participate, and the public is welcome at these events. If you’ve never contributed before, this is a perfect way to get started.

