Programming Leftovers
-
Firefox Developer Experience: Firefox DevTools Newsletter — 124
Developer Tools help developers write and debug websites on Firefox. This newsletter gives an overview of the work we’ve done as part of the Firefox 124 Nightly release cycle.
-
Qt ☛ [Proprietary] LTS Qt 6.2.12 Released
-
James G ☛ Learning lower-level programming
For most of my programming life, I have worked with the abstractions made by others. I have used tools that use well-researched and clearly defined data structures to solve problems, rather than learning about them myself. Indeed, abstraction lets me stand on the shoulders of giants, using existing implementations of algorithms and solutions to write a program. But, over the last two years, I have felt an urge to peel back the layers of some abstractions. To understand the how behind various parts of computation.
-
Rlang ☛ Mastering Data Manipulation in R with the Sweep Function
Welcome to another exciting journey into the world of data manipulation in R! In this blog post, we’re going to explore a powerful tool in R’s arsenal: the sweep function.
-
Rlang ☛ Arming Your Data Spaceship: Essential Quarto Tips and Tricks for the Modern Explorer
In the boundless expanse of the data universe, the quest for the ultimate tool to navigate the complexities of information has led us to Quarto, the newest starship in our fleet.