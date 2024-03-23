For most of my programming life, I have worked with the abstractions made by others. I have used tools that use well-researched and clearly defined data structures to solve problems, rather than learning about them myself. Indeed, abstraction lets me stand on the shoulders of giants, using existing implementations of algorithms and solutions to write a program. But, over the last two years, I have felt an urge to peel back the layers of some abstractions. To understand the how behind various parts of computation.