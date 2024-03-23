Fedora News and Podman 5.0
Unicorn Media ☛ How to Be a Speaker at Flock to Fedora 2024
Are you a Fedora user or contributor? Would you like to give a talk at this year's Flock to Fedora which will happen in early August in Rochester, New York? Submissions are being accepted between now and late April -- and we'll tell you how to apply.
Fedora Project ☛ Fedora Community Blog: Infra & RelEng Update – Week 12 2024
This is a weekly report from the I&R (Infrastructure & Release Engineering) Team. It also contains updates for CPE (Community Platform Engineering) Team as the CPE initiatives are in most cases tied to I&R work.
We provide you with both infographic and text version of the weekly report. If you just want to quickly look at what we did, just look at the infographic. If you are interested in more in depth details look below the infographic.
Linuxiac ☛ Podman 5.0 Container Management Tool Released
Podman 5.0 released with major upgrades for backdoored Windows & Mac, featuring a code rewrite, enhanced hypervisor support, and more.