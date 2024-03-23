today's leftovers
Ubuntu Pit ☛ 5 Best Lightweight GNU/Linux Distros | Boost Your Old Computer
So here comes the million-dollar question, why does anyone use Lightweight GNU/Linux distros? While all the modern GNU/Linux distros come with stunning and amazing desktop environments that ensure full utilization of GPU and other resources. There might be some best answers to this obvious question.
Server
Unicorn Media ☛ Why Acorn Labs Turned on a Dime and Shifted From Kubernetes to AI
A few weeks ago the Kubernetes-helper SaaS platform Acorn Runtime was happily in beta, and was set to go GA in the near future. Now, the platform is in mothballs and Acorn Labs is betting its future on GPTScript, an open-source scripting language for generative AI.
Silicon Angle ☛ Red Hat looks to improve the user experience for Kubernetes and AI [Ed: Sponsored puff piece disguised as journalism]
Kubernetes and artificial intelligence may be changing the industry, but having an intuitive user experience for developers interfacing with these technologies is key to their implementation. “As a [user experience] practitioner, the way that I look at it is … Hey Hi (AI) is just a technology.
AI Emerges as Next Major Kubernetes Challenge [Ed: Drowning in buzzwords]
AI is a dominant theme of KubeCon, as data science teams encounter complexity challenges as cloud-native application developers.
CNCF Formally Convenes End User Technical Advisory Board
The End User Technical Advisory Board (TAB) promises to serve as the voice of the end user community.
GNOME Desktop/GTK
-
GNOME ☛ Tobias Bernard: Mini GUADEC 2024: We have a Venue!
We’ve had a lot of questions from people planning to attend this year’s edition of the Berlin Mini GUADEC from outside Berlin about where it’s going to happen, so they can book accommodation nearby. We have two good news on that front: First, we have secured (pending a few last organizational details) a very cool venue, and second: The venue has a hostel next to it, so there’s the possibility to stay very close by for cheap :)
