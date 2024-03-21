System76 Unveils New Lemur Pro Linux Laptop with Intel Core Ultra Processors

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 21, 2024



Featuring a 14-inch FullHD+ matte-finished display with 1920×1200 resolution, 16:10 aspect ratio, wide view angle, 100% sRGB color range, and 72% NTSC, the new Lemur Pro laptop promises up to 14 hours of battery life without affecting your daily computing routine and weights just 2.2 lbs (1.15kg) with the battery pack.

Under the hood, System76’s Lemur Pro laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra 5 125U or Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processors with 12 cores, 14 threads, 12MB cache, and Intel Graphics. While the Intel Core Ultra 5 125U processor features up to 4.3GHz clock speed, the Intel Core Ultra 7 155U processor is a bit faster with up to 4.8GHz clock speed.

