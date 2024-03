Microsoft seems to be Poking its Users Again for Windows 11 Upgrade: It's Time to Use Linux!

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Mar 22, 2024



Just another Microsoft annoyance.

Nothing too exciting, but Microsoft's recent aggressive push to encourage Windows 10 users to consider a Windows 11 upgrade is not going so well 🙄

Last month, Microsoft announced that it is expanding invitations to move users to Windows 11. In addition, they have been pushing the reminders more and more since January 2024.

Why?

Read on