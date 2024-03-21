KDE Gear 24.02.1 Improves Dolphin, Spectacle, Okular, and Other KDE Apps

posted by Marius Nestor on Mar 21, 2024



KDE Gear 24.02.1 improves Dolphin’s icon to once again change with the accent color, improves the Spectacle screenshot utility to allow users to take screenshots immediately after a screen recording, and addresses a glitch with multi-line text selection in the Okular document viewer.

This release also improves the Gwenview image viewer to no longer crash when opening certain FITS image files and improves the Dolphin file manager to no longer cause all of its panels to be hidden when minimizing a Dolphin window and to save the “Open Archives as Folders”‘ setting.

