Shotcut 24.02 Video Editor Unveils Ambisonic Audio Support

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Mar 01, 2024



Shotcut, a free and open-source video editor, has once again raised the bar with the release of its 24.02 update, introducing Ambisonic audio support. Known for its spatial (spherical) qualities, it encapsulates listeners in a sound environment that mirrors the real world.

Shotcut’s new update facilitates the integration of Ambisonic audio with 360° videos and introduces an affordable and straightforward method for recording and converting Ambisonic audio to 5.1 surround sound.

This benefits users with equipment like the GoPro MAX or Zoom H3-VR, providing a seamless workflow from recording to editing.

