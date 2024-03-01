HDMI Forum to AMD: No, you can’t make an open source HDMI 2.1 driver

Any Linux user trying to send the highest-resolution images to a display at the fastest frame rate is out of luck for the foreseeable future, at least when it comes to an HDMI connection.

The licensing group that controls the HDMI standard, the HDMI Forum, has reportedly told AMD that it does not allow an open source implementation of the HDMI 2.1 (or HDMI 2.1+) specification, blocking tools such as AMD's FreeSync from working over HDMI connections at resolution/rate combinations like 4K at 120 Hz, or 5K at 240 Hz.

In February 2023, Deucher reported that he was "working with our [AMD] legal team to sort out what we can deliver while still complying with our obligations to HDMI Forum." Two months later, he said that AMD got "the basic functionality up and running, now we have to go through each of the features with legal and determine if/how we can expose them while still meeting our obligations." Summer and fall of 2023 went by, with legal review still underway, and in October, the decision was "in the hands of the HDMI Forum."

