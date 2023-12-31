Raspberry Pi and More Open Hardware/Modding
Hackaday ☛ Localizing Fireworks Launches With A Raspberry Pi
If you have multiple microphones in known locations, and can determine the time a sound arrives at each one, you can actually determine the location that sound is coming from. This technique is referred to as sound localization via time difference of arrival. [Kim Hendrikse] decided to put the technique to good use to track down the location of illicit fireworks launches.
Hackaday ☛ Quivering Facehugger Is All Geared Up
[Jason Winfield] shared with us a video describing a project with a lot of personality: a mounted, lit, and quivering Alien facehugger triggered by motion. The end result is a delightful jump scare, and the Raspberry Pi that controls everything also captures people’s reactions.
Stephen Smith ☛ Adding Vision to the SunFounder PiCar-X
Last time, we programmed a SunFounder PiCar-X to behave similar to a Roomba, to basically move around a room following an algorithm to go all over the place. This was a first step and had a few limitations. The main one is that it could easily get stuck, since if there is nothing in front of the ultrasonic sensor, then it doesn’t detect it is stuck. This blog post adds some basic image processing to the algorithm, so if two consecutive images from the camera are the same, then it considers itself stuck and will try to extricate itself.