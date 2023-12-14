F39 Elections Voting is now Open!
Voting in the Fedora GNU/Linux 39 elections is now open. Go to the Elections app to cast your vote. Voting closes at 23:59 UTC on Thursday 21 December, and don’t forget to claim your “I Voted” badge when you cast your ballot. Links to candidate interviews are below.
[...]
There are five seats open for the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee (FESCo).
- Kevin Fenzi
- Josh Stone
- Michel Lind
- David Cantrell
- Zbigniew Jędrzejewski-Szmek
- Jonathan Wright
- Tomas Hckra