Security: Outsourced Computing, OpenSSF, Istio, and More

The Istio Security Committee were recently made aware of a potential scenario where the Istio CNI could be used as an attack vector on an already compromised node due to its high level of permissions. The vector involves abusing the istio-cni-repair-role ClusterRole on a compromised node to expand the scope of the compromise from local to the node to a cluster-wide compromise.

The Istio maintainers are, therefore, gradually rolling out a change to the above ClusterRole that reduces the permissions to close this potential attack vector. In the patched versions, roles are limited to the bare minimum requirements based on the repair mode selected. Previously, regardless of the configuration all roles were granted, and the roles that were granted were excessive.