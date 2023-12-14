Carbonyl: A Chormium-Based Browser Made for Your Terminal
Carbonyl is a Chromium-based terminal browser that can render graphical elements, play audio and video (default set to 60 fps), is less resource-intensive, and can also run through SSH.
Ardour 8.2 is here two months after Ardour 8.1 to add support for new devices, including the Novation LaunchPad X and LaunchPad Mini controllers, as well as the Solid State Logic UF8 USB MIDI / Mackie Control Protocol device.
Calamares 3.3 brings numerous changes, including support for more options in the Bootloader module when building the kernel command line, revamped fstab configuration, and support for skipping the bootloader installation in the Partition module in more scenarios.
This table presents a comparison between popular (proprietary) and less popular (free) fonts that are typographically similar and can be used as replacements. All free fonts mentioned below are under Free/Libre Open Source Software licenses such as GNU GPL and Open Font License and they are better because although not as popular, they permit both commercial as well as non-commercial purposes and redistribution. This table is written as a part of our continuous efforts in helping people switching to Free Software. Download links are available to the end of this article. See also the companion of this article How To Substitute Fonts on LibreOffice and Ubuntu.
This tutorial will help you with our practical suggestions about what to do after installing Trisquel 11 on your computer and laptop. This is intended mainly for beginner users especially those new in GNU/Linux world. Lastly, we wish easy computing for you with software freedom. Now let's practice.
