Raspberry Pi OS Gets New Dark GTK Theme, Better Raspberry Pi 5 Support

posted by Marius Nestor on Dec 06, 2023



The new Raspberry Pi OS release, versioned 2023-12-05, brings a new dark GTK theme that you can enable from Appearance Settings > System > Dark, enables the Battery Monitor plugin by default in the panel, and adds a new “Taskbar Preferences” menu item to the panel’s right-click context menu.

In addition, this release harmonizes the GTK+2 theme with the GTK+3 theme to improve support for Qt apps, enables monitoring of theme files in the pixdecor plugin to load changes on the fly, boosts reloading of on-the-fly theme changes, adds a German translation to Appearance Settings, and restores the shortcut to The Magpi website in the main menu.

