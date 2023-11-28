Games: Poker, Steam, and More
[Repeat] Chris ☛ Computing Poker Win Rate From Sessions
In the last article, we briefly touched on poker win rates, which is how many (cash) poker players measure their level of success. The win rate is usually given as how many big blinds (a measure of table stakes) a player wins per 100 hands, on average. I think any poker tracking software will prominently display this for you, but I don’t run any poker tracking software. An acquaintance asked how I estimated my win rate.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Create worlds for others to explore in creature capturing RPG Portal Fantasy
I adore creature collecting games and Portal Fantasy looks and sounds like it could be quite an interesting spin on the genre, with you creating worlds for people to explore. We've had a few pretty great entries into the genre in recent years like Cassette Beasts, Monster Sanctuary, Coromon and others and it's awesome to see more coming.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Begin your week with these newly Steam Deck Verified games
Up for some more games for your Steam Deck? Another week is beginning and Valve constantly put games through Steam Deck Verified testing so here's some of the latest.
-
GamingOnLinux ☛ Over 5% of The Pale Beyond players were on Steam Deck
Here's an interesting little data point for you, as the developers behind the polar exploration and survival game The Pale Beyond have given an update on Steam Deck engagement with their game.