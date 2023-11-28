Since the creation of DNSAI Compass (Compass), we at the DNS Abuse Institute knew that measuring DNS abuse would be difficult and that it would be beneficial to anticipate the challenges we would encounter. With more than a year of published reports, we are sharing insights into one of the obstacles we have faced.

One of our core principles is transparency and we’ve worked hard to provide this with our methodology. Now we’d like to share more information on some underlying data and a challenge with edge cases — domains that appear suspicious, but after investigation, do not conclusively reach the threshold for mitigation action.