today's howtos
-
Chris Coyier ☛ The `hanging-punctuation property` in CSS
The hanging-punctuation property in CSS is almost a no-brainer. The classic example is a blockquote that starts with a curly-quote. Hanging that opening curly-quote into the space off to the start of the text and aligning the actual words is a better look.
-
James Brown ☛ Changing Servers
I've kept a server in "The Cloud" for the past 14 years or so, hosted with Tornado VPS (formerly prgmr2). Well, I suppose I've been running anywhere from tens to tens of thousands of servers during that time, but this one was always a pet that I used to run whatever miscellaneous nonsense I needed in my personal life. For what it's worth, let me say that I have had a very satisfactory experience with prgmr/tornadovps; there has been maybe six hours of downtime over that period, and support has been super-helpful.
-
APNIC ☛ Challenges in measuring DNS abuse
Since the creation of DNSAI Compass (Compass), we at the DNS Abuse Institute knew that measuring DNS abuse would be difficult and that it would be beneficial to anticipate the challenges we would encounter. With more than a year of published reports, we are sharing insights into one of the obstacles we have faced.
One of our core principles is transparency and we’ve worked hard to provide this with our methodology. Now we’d like to share more information on some underlying data and a challenge with edge cases — domains that appear suspicious, but after investigation, do not conclusively reach the threshold for mitigation action.
-
OSTechNix ☛ How To Effortlessly Retrieve Commands From Linux Command History Like a Pro