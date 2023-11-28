Economic Downturn is Good for (or Favours) BSDs and GNU/Linux

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Nov 28, 2023



THIS coming weekend we'll celebrate a year of freedom, but the economy over here (and elsewhere) is in rather poor shape, as is national health (far too many deaths).

Winter is here and Christmas is fast approaching. Will the economy recover next year? Will more people flock to BSDs and GNU/Linux? The latter question seems connected to the former. As the world becomes poorer, or as poor people become even poorer, we're likely to witness growing adoption of distros, especially in developing nations. █