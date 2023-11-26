Likely Back Doors and Microsoft Windows TCO
Integrity/Availability/Authenticity
DJ Bernstein ☛ Another way to botch the security analysis of Kyber-512
If NIST doesn't have these numbers, why is NIST claiming that Kyber-{512,768,1024} are as hard to break as AES-{128,192,256}? ("ML-KEM-512 is claimed to be in security category 1, ML-KEM-768 is claimed to be in security category 3, and ML-KEM-1024 is claimed to be in security category 5.") What does that claim even mean, if NIST refuses to answer simple yes/no questions about the cost metric NIST is using for these comparisons?
Windows TCO
US News And World Report ☛ Gulf Air Exposed to Data Breach, 'Vital Operations Not Affected'
The agency quoted the company as saying that "as a result of this illegal breach some information from the company's email system and customers' database could be compromised" and it added emergency plans were deployed to contain the breach.
[Repeat] Data Breaches ☛ “Network outages” experienced on Thanksgiving result in ER diversions in Idaho and Texas
Mary Boyle reports that Portneuf Medical Center in Idaho suffered a network [sic] outage on Thanksgiving.
EastIdahoNews.com LLC ☛ Portneuf Medical Center latest in a string of cyberattacks
The hospital’s IT team is working to determine the impact of the outage and restore access to the network. Meanwhile, the healthcare provider is following “established downtime protocols,” Keating said.
[Repeat] Data Breaches ☛ Ransomware gang claims to have stolen Crystal Lake Health Centers data
On some date as yet unknown to DataBreaches, they appear to have been compromised by the Hunters International threat actors, who have since added a listing to their leak site. According to the leak site notice, Hunters acquired: [...]
[Repeat] Data Breaches ☛ Network outage at UT Health East Texas causes the hospital to enter divert status
