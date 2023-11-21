today's leftovers and howtos

Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) demos are recorded gameplay files that capture every player's movement, actions, and the overall game state. They're the flight recorder of a match, storing the raw data so that it can be watched later on.

Professional players and analysts use these demos to review their team's performance — and they also spend time watching upcoming opponents to counter strategize. Demos can be watched by loading them in CS2. They can also be parsed using open source libraries like demoinfocs-golang or awpy. There is a range of tools that can be used to watch demos in the browser from a top-down 2D view.