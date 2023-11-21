today's leftovers and howtos
Manuel Moreale ☛ On Ad Blockers
Every time I stumble on a discussion about blocking ads on the web I ask myself if there even is a compelling argument against it. I block ads on the web. Safari is set to prevent cross-site tracking and to hide my IP, I have 1Blocker running on both my Mac and my iPhone and I also have NextDNS enabled. If I can prevent ads and tracking from showing up on my device, I'm gonna do it. Why? Because ads provide literally no value to my life.
Andrew Healey ☛ Rendering Counter-Strike Demos in the Browser
Counter-Strike 2 (CS2) demos are recorded gameplay files that capture every player's movement, actions, and the overall game state. They're the flight recorder of a match, storing the raw data so that it can be watched later on.
Professional players and analysts use these demos to review their team's performance — and they also spend time watching upcoming opponents to counter strategize. Demos can be watched by loading them in CS2. They can also be parsed using open source libraries like demoinfocs-golang or awpy. There is a range of tools that can be used to watch demos in the browser from a top-down 2D view.
Make Use Of ☛ How to Auto Hide the Top Bar in Ubuntu [Ed: So makeuseof cannot tell the difference between Ubuntu and GNOME]
The Ubuntu top bar is convenient, but you may not want it showing all the time, taking up valuable screen real estate. Fortunately, you can tweak it to auto-hide, reclaiming useful space and reducing distractions.
[...]
Effortlessly transform your Ubuntu experience with the Auto Hide feature of the top bar. This simple customization еnhancеs thе aеsthеtics of your desktop with a cleaner display, and can also make it easier to navigate your Ubuntu system.
Jim Nielsen ☛ Width and Height in CSS
In his video “Secret Mechanisms of CSS”, Josh explains (among other things) how width and height work in CSS. I loved his explanation so much, I am going to re-write it here for my own benefit. Hopefully the next time I have to explain it — to someone else, or to myself in my head — I’ll be able to do it as clearly as Josh.