Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
-
Tor ☛ Safeguarding the Tor network: our commitment to network health and supporting relay operators
Some of you may have noticed that we have recently removed a large number of relays from the Tor network. We did this to protect network health and the safety and security of our community and users. This process has sparked larger discussions within our teams and community members about the state of Tor relay policies and the potential for incentivization models that can better support our relay operators and the growth of the Tor network. It has also encouraged us to reflect more deeply on our mission and the role of free, open-source technology.
In this blog post, we want to reaffirm our commitment to keeping Tor free, and provide insight into the rationale behind our recent actions to protect the network from bad actors.
-
University of Toronto ☛ Third party Emacs packages that I use (as of November 2023)
My current Emacs configuration seems to have more or less settled down, so much like I do with Firefox, I want to write down my current third party packages and what I feel about them, so that I can come back to it later and see how things have changed over time. This is in no particular order except perhaps partly historical.
Currently I'm using Emacs 29.1 everywhere, which means I have some things built in (although I'm not using Emacs 29.1's tree-sitter stuff). I'm also not listing third party dependencies of these packages that I don't use directly (these are generally installed automatically through Emacs's package system).
-
Undeadly ☛ OpenIKED 7.3 released
Tobias Heider (tobhe@) has announced the release of version 7.3 of OpenIKED: [...]
-
Databases
-
Branur Leach ☛ River: a Fast, Robust Job Queue for Go + Postgres
Years ago I wrote about my trouble with a job queue in Postgres, in which table bloat caused by long-running queries slowed down the workers’ capacity to lock jobs as they hunted across millions of dead tuples trying to find a live one.
A job queue in a database can have sharp edges, but I’d understated in that writeup the benefits that came with it. When used well, transactions and background jobs are a match made in heaven and completely sidestep a whole host of distributed systems problems that otherwise don’t have easy remediations.
-
Dan Langille ☛ pg_dump: error: connection to server failed: fe_sendauth: no password supplied
This morning I encountered this error message: [...]
-