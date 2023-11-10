LLVM, VLC updates in Tumbleweed
During Hack Week this weeek, openSUSE’s rolling release Tumbleweed still manages to send out four snapshots.
Software packages like LLVM, the Linux Kernel’s firmware, VLC and fwupd were just a few that landed on peoples’ systems after a zypper dup.
Update (by Roy)
More on the project:
-
Community to Explore Engineering Depths with AMA Session
The open-source community is in for a treat next week as an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on the openSUSE Project’s Jitsi instance will provide unique and insightful information about how Quality Engineering teams work.
The AMA is scheduled for November 16 at 19:00 UTC and will take place online at meet.opensuse.org/meeting.