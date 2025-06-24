news
GNU/Linux Leftovers and More
Containers
HowTo Geek ☛ 7 Docker Containers That Power My Home Network
Are you looking for some new Docker containers to manage your home network? I've used quite a few over the past several years, and these seven are the ones I can't live without.
I was honestly quite surprised when I installed Pi-Hole to find that there were services still running on computers that I fully thought I had uninstalled. I checked those computers, and those services were, in fact, uninstalled.
However, there was a small component still running in the background that had been running for years, calling home, sending data and information about my system to a remote server. I had no idea this was happening, and as soon as I saw the calls in Pi-Hole, I put a stop to it.
This is just one instance of many where Pi-Hole is extremely useful on my home network. It has become invaluable for me when it comes to managing the access the devices on my network have to the outside world. If a smart home device is making a call I don't think it needs to make, then I can block it. Same with a computer or service.
If you've not given Pi-Hole a try yet, I highly recommend it. You'd be surprised what all goes on in your network that you're not aware of—Pi-Hole gives you the ability to take back that control.
XDA ☛ 7 Proxmox LXCs I can't live without
I’ve been a diehard Proxmox fanboy for a long time, and have used the platform for everything from makeshift Hackintosh VMs to gaming-oriented virtual machines. After all, Proxmox brings a solid set of virtualization features, top-tier performance and massive compatibility with software packages and hardware components. If you’re a part of the container faction, you can even run LXCs on top of the virtualization platform.
Thanks to TurnKey templates and genius developer tteck’s scripts repository, deploying Linux Containers becomes a cakewalk in Proxmox. As someone who relies heavily on these LXCs for home server projects, here’s my curated collection of must-have Proxmox containers.
Graphics Stack
Igalia ☛ Tvrtko Ursulin: Fair(er) DRM GPU scheduler
Introduction #
The DRM GPU scheduler is a shared Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) GNU/Linux Kernel level component used by a number of GPU drivers for managing job submissions from multiple rendering contexts to the hardware. Some of the basic functions it can provide are dependency resolving, timeout detection, and most importantly for this article, scheduling algorithms whose essential purpose is picking the next queued unit of work to execute once there is capacity on the GPU.
Different kernel drivers use the scheduler in slightly different ways - some simply need the dependency resolving and timeout detection part, while the actual scheduling happens in the proprietary firmware, while others rely on the scheduler’s algorithms for choosing what to run next. The latter ones is what the work described here is suggesting to improve.
More details about the other functionality provided by the scheduler, including some low level implementation details, are available in the generated kernel documentation repository[1].
Benchmarks
WCCF Tech ☛ Ubuntu To Disable Intel GPU Security Mitigations To Improve Graphics Performance By Up To 20%
The security mitigations deployed for Intel Graphics supposedly hamper the graphics performance, which is now in the talks for removal on Ubuntu.
Canonical and Intel are Reportedly Disabling GPU Security Mitigations, Which Will Improve Intel Graphics Performance by up to 20%
With security flaws such as Spectre and Meltdown, which were witnessed a few years ago, Intel started deploying multiple mitigations for its CPUs, which could cause users' data to be stolen. Intel released several microcode updates to stop the attacks, but it was mostly for CPUs. However, to be on the safe side, the Intel graphics stack also received several such protections.
Distributions and Operating Systems
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu ☛ Revolutionizing Web Page Creation: How Structured Content is Slashing Design and Development Time
A year ago, during our Madrid Engineering Sprint, we challenged ourselves to dramatically reduce, or even eliminate, the need for constant design involvement in the day-to-day creation of web pages. Our strategy for achieving this is based on a smarter, more structured approach to content.
Ubuntu ☛ Ubuntu Core is now available on MediaTek’s Genio platform
Today Canonical, the publisher of Ubuntu, and MediaTek announce the official Ubuntu Core launch of the very first optimized Ubuntu Core image for MediaTek’s Genio platform. Through this optimized image, developers will now be able to download and use Ubuntu Core for MediaTek Genio 350, 510, 700, and 1200 as a starting point for IoT development. Developers can explore creating wide ranging applications in almost any field, such as retail, robotics, industrial, medical, and consumer electronics, with Ubuntu Core’s support on MediaTek’s Genio platforms.
Web
Web Browsers
Mozilla
Mozilla ☛ Your data, your rules: Firefox’s privacy-first AI features you can trust [Ed: Firefox becoming a circus and laughing stock of a Ponzi scheme for a grifter's benefit]
Firefox is expanding its AI-powered features, all designed to keep your data private. We believe technology should serve you, not monitor you. Our team understands the importance of privacy, especially as AI rapidly integrates into our daily lives.
