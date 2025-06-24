GNU/Linux Leftovers and More

Are you looking for some new Docker containers to manage your home network? I've used quite a few over the past several years, and these seven are the ones I can't live without.

[...]

I was honestly quite surprised when I installed Pi-Hole to find that there were services still running on computers that I fully thought I had uninstalled. I checked those computers, and those services were, in fact, uninstalled.

However, there was a small component still running in the background that had been running for years, calling home, sending data and information about my system to a remote server. I had no idea this was happening, and as soon as I saw the calls in Pi-Hole, I put a stop to it.

This is just one instance of many where Pi-Hole is extremely useful on my home network. It has become invaluable for me when it comes to managing the access the devices on my network have to the outside world. If a smart home device is making a call I don't think it needs to make, then I can block it. Same with a computer or service.

If you've not given Pi-Hole a try yet, I highly recommend it. You'd be surprised what all goes on in your network that you're not aware of—Pi-Hole gives you the ability to take back that control.