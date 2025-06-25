news
KDE: Kwin, Moving From Vista 10, and "First Run Experience Progress"
GSoC'25 Kwin Project Blog Post: Week 1-2
These past few week’s my focus was on exploring input device detection and event handling mechanisms in Linux, with a particular emphasis on game controllers and their potential integration into KWin. I also spent time reading through KWin’s input-related source code to understand how it currently manages devices, and began reviewing documentation for various GNU/Linux input subsystems—including
evdev, HID, and
/dev/input/jsXin order to evaluate which layer would provide the most reliable and straight forward support for integrating controller recognition. The time was mostly spent learning how to use different libraries, tools and creating virtual controller prototype.
PC World ☛ Don't toss your Windows 10 PC! Try switching to KDE Plasma instead
But maybe you don’t have the money for that. Or maybe you’re repelled by Windows 11. Or maybe you just don’t want to waste a perfectly good PC that still works fine. In that case, you might be interested in KDE’s latest campaign that encourages Windows 10 holdouts to try switching to Linux with the user-friendly Plasma Desktop (spotted by Windows Latest).
First Run Experience Progress
Plasma's upcoming first-run experience is coming along nicely.
After a bunch of research and discussions we settled on continuing / fixing up the KISS project (KDE Initial System Setup) for the new First Run Experience (FRE) / Out-Of-Box Experience (OOBE). It was in a sort of half finished state.