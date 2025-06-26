One of the little traps in standard C and POSIX is that malloc(0) is allowed to return NULL instead of a pointer. This makes people unhappy for various reasons. Today I wound up reading 017. malloc(0) & realloc(…, 0) ≠ 0, which runs through a whole collection of Unix malloc() versions and finds almost none of them which return NULL on malloc(0) except for some Unix System V releases that ship with an optional 'fast' malloc library that does return NULL on zero-sized allocations. Then AT&T wrote the System V Interface Definition and requires this 'fast malloc' behavior, except that actual System V releases (probably) didn't behave this way unless you explicitly used the fast malloc instead of the standard one.