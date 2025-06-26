news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2025



Quoting: OpenELA Introduces Open-Source Verification Suite for Enterprise Linux —

OpenELA Introduces Open-Source Verification Suite for Enterprise Linu

OpenELA, a non‑profit trade association formed by open‑source enterprises—principally CIQ, Oracle, and SUSE—to ensure that the source code of Enterprise Linux remains freely available, announced ELValidated, a verification and compatibility suite designed to streamline development and deployment across distributions.

This open-source toolkit promises to reduce testing costs, minimize compatibility risks, and—most importantly—give end-users more flexibility in choosing their Enterprise Linux solutions without sacrificing stability.

For years, ensuring compatibility across different Enterprise Linux distributions has been a persistent challenge.