news
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, and More
-
Raspberry Pi ☛ Adapting our computing curriculum resources for Kenya — the journey so far
We share our experiences of adapting curriculum resources with our partners in Kenya, and the impact of this work.
-
Max Bernstein ☛ Heating water from afar
This means we would have to add a new “button” and have it briefly connect two wires. Because the last time I actually touched some wires was over 10 years ago in robotics and I don’t want to start any fires, I reach out to the usual suspects: Tom and Logan. They inform me that the thing I am looking for is called a relay and that companies sell pre-built relay hats for the Pi. Super.
-
Stephen Hackett ☛ Quinn Nelson Printed His Own Macintosh - 512 Pixels
I wish my 3D printer was big enough to pull this off: [...]
-
Doug Brown ☛ Finding a 27-year-old easter egg in the Power Mac G3 ROM
I was recently poking around inside the original Power Macintosh G3’s ROM and accidentally discovered an easter egg that nobody has documented until now.
This story starts with me on a lazy Sunday using Hex Fiend in conjunction with Eric Harmon’s Mac ROM template (ROM Fiend) to look through the resources stored in the Power Mac G3’s ROM. This ROM was used in the beige desktop, minitower, and all-in-one G3 models from 1997 through 1999.