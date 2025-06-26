Sharing Food With Nature (Fauna)

The Internet is a global resource, so which country gets to govern it? The answer is: all of them and none of them!

Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.

Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.

The SoM-SD520 is a compact SoM based on the MediaTek Genio 520 processor. It targets applications in smart homes, edge AI computing, interactive retail systems, and industrial IoT, offering a balance of performance, connectivity, and multimedia support.

The June 2025 release of DietPi v9.14 adds support for new Orange Pi boards, introduces the GZDoom game engine, and brings system improvements, bug fixes, and driver refinements for better SBC compatibility.

Libre Computer has released new firmware updates for its low-cost single-board computers, the AML-A311D-CC Alta and the AML-S905D3-CC Solitude. These SBCs are designed with Raspberry Pi-compatible form factors and target applications such as embedded Linux development and low-power computing.

Radxa has introduced the NX150, a compact System-on-Module featuring the Intel N150 processor and a matching carrier board. Designed in the Jetson Xavier NX form factor, it offers an x86 alternative for edge computing, media, and AI applications.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4, the KDE Plasma 6.4.1 release improves text contrast for labels used in subtitles or other secondary roles throughout the Plasma desktop, improves the text readability of list items in KRunner and Discover when their are pressed or clicked, and improves the readability of graph axis labels throughout the Plasma desktop to meet the WCAG AA standard.

Firefox 141 appears to be a small release that only promises to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer require a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager. Another new feature in Firefox 141 looks to be the ability to drag a tab to your pinned tabs tray to pin it, or drag it out to unpin it.

Sharing Food With Nature (Fauna)

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2025

updated Jun 26, 2025



Tux Machines is an animal-loving site, hence the many photos of animals in it. But moreover, the site Tux Machines is a fan of sharing. They say that sharing is caring...

The world is getting measurably warmer, there are extreme weather events, and more places worldwide have droughts and food scarcities, not just water shortages.

Animals barely come to mind when people speak of "famine", but animals need to eat too. They also need water, which in some places isn't easy to find (even if one can fly).

In the northern nations summer is getting hot - even very hot. It'll be July soon.

Consider making water - even food if you can afford it - available to wildlife.

Because "sharing is caring" is not just for humans. █