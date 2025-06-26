original
Sharing Food With Nature (Fauna)
Tux Machines is an animal-loving site, hence the many photos of animals in it. But moreover, the site Tux Machines is a fan of sharing. They say that sharing is caring...
The world is getting measurably warmer, there are extreme weather events, and more places worldwide have droughts and food scarcities, not just water shortages.
Animals barely come to mind when people speak of "famine", but animals need to eat too. They also need water, which in some places isn't easy to find (even if one can fly).
In the northern nations summer is getting hot - even very hot. It'll be July soon.
Consider making water - even food if you can afford it - available to wildlife.
Because "sharing is caring" is not just for humans. █