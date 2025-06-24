news
Red Hat, AlmaLinux, and Rocky Linux Leftovers
Red Hat ☛ 6 benefits of Models-as-a-Service for enterprises
In this four-part series, we will explain why enterprises should adopt Models-as-a-Service (MaaS). We will discuss key considerations for enterprise implementation, including the fundamental aspects of security and scalability, which are critical for such a vital service.
Red Hat ☛ 4 essential network automation use cases for everyone
Enterprise network topologies have become increasingly complex as organizations struggle to manage components from different vendors, maintain 24/7 network availability, and just generally do more with less. Reliance on manual management of your network is not just time-consuming and error prone–it can impact your network performance, security, and reliability, as well as drain resource hours to determine root cause analysis. For your business, that means potential disruption of business operations, lower team productivity, higher operational costs, and less agility.
The New Stack ☛ How AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux Have Diverged Since CentOS
Both AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux emerged in response to Red Hat’s discontinuation of CentOS Linux, aiming to provide free, community-driven, enterprise-grade operating systems compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). That was then. This is now. While they started with similar goals, their strategies, governance and technical directions diverged.
Before diving into that, let’s start with where each came from. CloudLinux, a CentOS-based company specializing in Web server Linux, started AlmaLinux. From there, the distro moved to the nonprofit AlmaLinux OS Foundation. Its focus is on providing a stable, RHEL-compatible Application Binary Interface (ABI) platform. Commercial support is available via TuxCare.