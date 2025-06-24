Red Hat, AlmaLinux, and Rocky Linux Leftovers

Both AlmaLinux and Rocky Linux emerged in response to Red Hat’s discontinuation of CentOS Linux, aiming to provide free, community-driven, enterprise-grade operating systems compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux (RHEL). That was then. This is now. While they started with similar goals, their strategies, governance and technical directions diverged.

Before diving into that, let’s start with where each came from. CloudLinux, a CentOS-based company specializing in Web server Linux, started AlmaLinux. From there, the distro moved to the nonprofit AlmaLinux OS Foundation. Its focus is on providing a stable, RHEL-compatible Application Binary Interface (ABI) platform. Commercial support is available via TuxCare.