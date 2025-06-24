news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 24, 2025



Quoting: How to switch from Windows 10 to Linux: A technical guide | PCWorld —

There are gentle migration strategies that can delay the move away from Windows 10, which Microsoft will stop supporting in October 2025. Technically (and maybe even psychologically), the easiest step is the hard one: get rid of Windows 10 and install an attractive, sustainable Linux desktop system in its place!

Linux places no special demands on hardware, so there are generally no limitations when choosing a Linux system. Even more feature-rich desktop distributions like Ubuntu with the Gnome desktop, Kubuntu with KDE, or Linux Mint will run smoothly on any hardware that previously ran Windows 10. You only need to consider lighter distributions if the hardware was already noticeably struggling with Windows 10.