news
today's leftovers
-
GNU/Linux
-
Desktop Environments (DE)/Window Managers (WM)
-
Jamie Zawinski ☛ XScreenSaver and Wayland
(But swaylock is Wrong anyway: as I keep saying, locking should be built into the display manager, not some third-party user-space program.)
-
-
-
Distributions and Operating Systems
-
Canonical/Ubuntu Family
-
Ubuntu News ☛ Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter Issue 897
Welcome to the Ubuntu Weekly Newsletter, Issue 897 for the week of June 15 – 21, 2025. The full version of this issue is available here.
-
-
-
Openwashing
-
Ars Technica ☛ Microsoft surprises MS-DOS fans with remake of ancient text editor that works on Linux [Ed: Openwashing nonsense and obsolete software that falls short of things that existed for decades]
The cross-platform availability has delighted longtime users who never expected to see Microsoft's text editor running on their preferred operating system. "30 years of waiting, and I can use MS Edit on Linux," wrote one Reddit user, capturing the nostalgic appeal of running a genuinely useful version of a Microsoft DOS utility on a Unix-like system.
-