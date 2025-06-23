Linux 6.16 Release Candidate 3

So rc2 was smaller than usual, but rc3 seems to be right in the usual ballpark for this time, so everything looks entirely normal.

The diff is dominated by some wireless networking and gpu driver updates, but "dominated" is relative: it's not really anything really huge, it's just that there are few other bigger changes, and so all the rest is fairly small and spread out.

Nothing really stands out to me, so I'll just point people at the shortlog below to get a taste of the kinds of fixes we have.

Please keep testing,

Linus