BredOS – Arch-based Linux distribution designed for single-board computers

Jun 26, 2025



BredOS is a user-friendly Arch Linux-based operating system ARM-based single board computers (SBCs).

It simplifies the complex setup of Arch Linux, making it accessible to a wider range of users, especially those new to SBCs or Linux in general. BredOS is optimized for the ARM architecture, ensuring compatibility and performance on popular SBCs like those from Radxa, Orange Pi, and Indiedroid.

By leveraging the power and flexibility of Arch Linux, BredOS offers a robust platform that can be customized to fit a wide range of use cases.