GNU/Linux and Free Software Leftovers

It took time and the writing of over 60 articles, but LWN's coverage from

the 2025 GNU/Linux Storage, Filesystem,

Memory-Management, and BPF Summit is now complete. We have also made

an EPUB book (13MB) containing

the full set of coverage available to all readers. This coverage

constitutes the definitive guide to the challenges that these core-kernel

communities are facing and their development plans for the coming year.

Documenting an event of this intensity at such a detailed level is not a

small undertaking. We are grateful to the 'Linux' Foundation for funding our

travel to our event and, especially, to LWN's subscribers for making the

whole thing possible. If you appreciate this type of coverage and have not

yet subscribed, please sign up today to help make

more of it possible.