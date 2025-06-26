The Internet is a global resource, so which country gets to govern it? The answer is: all of them and none of them!

original

3 Years of New Tux Machines

posted by Roy Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2025,

updated Jun 26, 2025



3 years ago, in the summer of 2022, we left Drupal behind (old pages look like [1, 2]) and a year later we added a text-only edition of Tux Machines. The site is now over 21 in age, but its Drupal-less incarnation is relatively recent (3 years is just a seventh of 21 years).

Earlier today the "new" sister site clocked at 10,000 pages (Tux Machines is at around 34,200) and explained why dumping WordPress (and Drupal; it used that too) was very helpful.

We hope more people out there on the Web will do the same. Let's make everything leaner. Simpler is better. They say it's a lot easier to gain weight than to lose weight. The same is true for sites. █