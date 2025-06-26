LWN Articles on Kernel

The POSIX realtime model, which is implemented in the Linux kernel, can ensure that a realtime process obtains the CPU time it needs to get its job done. It can be less effective, though, when there are multiple realtime processes competing for the available CPU resources. The hierarchical constant bandwidth server patch series, posted by Yuri Andriaccio with work by Luca Abeni, Alessio Balsini, and Andrea Parri, is a modification to the Linux scheduler intended to make it possible to configure systems with multiple realtime tasks in a deterministic and correct manner.

The core concept behind POSIX realtime is priority — the highest-priority task always runs. If there are multiple processes at the same priority, the result depends on whether they are configured as SCHED_FIFO tasks (in which case the running task gets the CPU until it voluntarily gives it up) or as SCHED_RR (causing the equal-priority tasks to share the CPU in time slices). This model allows a single realtime task to monopolize a CPU indefinitely, perhaps at the expense of other realtime tasks that also need to run.

In an attempt to improve support for systems with multiple realtime tasks, the realtime group scheduling feature was added to the 2.6.25 kernel in 2008 by Peter Zijlstra. It allows a system administrator to put realtime tasks into control groups, then to limit the amount of CPU time available to each group. This feature works and is used, but it has never been seen as an optimal solution. It is easy to misconfigure (the documentation warns that ""fiddling with these settings can result in an unstable system""), complicates the scheduler in a number of ways, and lacks a solid theoretical underpinning.