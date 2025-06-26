news
Xlog is a logging program for amateur radio operators - LinuxLinks
Xlog is a logging program for amateur radio operators which can be used for daily logging and contest. Logs are stored into a text file. You can open, close and create logs as you need them. Xlog supports cabrillo, ADIF, trlog, and EDI and can import twlog, editest and OH1AA logbook files.
QSO’s are presented in a list. Items in the list can be added, deleted or updated. For each contact, DXCC information is displayed and bearings and distance is calculated, both short and long path. When hamlib is enabled through the menu, you can retrieve frequency, mode and signal-strength from your rig over the serial port.
This is free and open source software.
SpicyPass is a lightweight password manager - LinuxLinks
SpicyPass is a lightweight password manager that uses state of the art cryptography and minimalist design principles for secure and simple password storage.
This is free and open source software.
Raspberry Pi 5 Desktop Mini PC: 2.5Gbps Networking - LinuxLinks
2.5G ethernet is a significant improvement over 1G and doesn’t even need purchasing new cables.
A USB ethernet adapter offers a great improvement in transfer rates but it uses one of the Raspberry Pi 5’s USB 3 ports. And given that the single board computer only has 2 of them they are a precious commodity unless you’re also prepared to purchase a USB splitter.
H2O - optimized HTTP/1.x, HTTP/2, HTTP/3 server - LinuxLinks
H2O is a new generation HTTP server that provides quicker response to users with less CPU, memory bandwidth utilization when compared to older generation of web servers.
Designed from ground-up, the server implements of HTTP/2 and HTTP/3 taking the advantages of features including new and old content prioritization schemes, server push, 103 Early Hints, promising outstanding experience to the visitors of the web site.
This is free and open source software.