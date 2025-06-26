Xlog is a logging program for amateur radio operators which can be used for daily logging and contest. Logs are stored into a text file. You can open, close and create logs as you need them. Xlog supports cabrillo, ADIF, trlog, and EDI and can import twlog, editest and OH1AA logbook files.

QSO’s are presented in a list. Items in the list can be added, deleted or updated. For each contact, DXCC information is displayed and bearings and distance is calculated, both short and long path. When hamlib is enabled through the menu, you can retrieve frequency, mode and signal-strength from your rig over the serial port.

This is free and open source software.