Games: Beyond Sunset, Humble Bundle, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Inspired by Doom and Deus Ex, Beyond Sunset enters Early Access
Ready for more retro-styled carnage? Another GZDoom powered game has launched on Steam with Beyond Sunset now in Early Access. Currently, it does not have a Native Linux build on Steam but the developer confirmed it will come "Soon! Not immediately, but soon!" until then you can likely run it with GZDoom directly. It looks incredibly promising too!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Humble Bundle has a stack of great platformers in this new bundle
Love your sweet platformers? Humble has launched the Adventures in the 2nd Dimension: Positively Playful Platformers Bundle and it looks like a good one. All the games included are rated well on Steam!
GamingOnLinux ☛ Modders already improving the Metal Gear Solid Master Collection
With the Metal Gear Solid: Master Collection Vol. 1 out now on Steam and in many ways disappointing, so modders are already working to improve it.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Valve refines new Steam Deck Unified Frame Limit slider to show Refresh Rate
Available currently in the Steam Deck Preview that I recently covered, there's a new Unified Frame Rate and Refresh Rate slider but Valve has done a useful tweak in the latest update.
GamingOnLinux ☛ WWI FPS 'Isonzo' free White War expansion is live, free weekend and big discount coming
Get ready to try out the brutal WWI FPS Isonzo, as they've just recently released a free new expansion and it's set for a Steam Free Weekend and big discount.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS-like Linux package Bazzite 2.0 is out now for Steam Deck and desktop
If you want an alternative to SteamOS (or Steam Deck OS as Valve sometimes decides to call it) for your Steam Deck, desktop PC or living room gaming machine - Bazzite is an interesting pick. Much like ChimeraOS, it aims to give you a good gaming experience.