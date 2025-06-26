news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2025



Tails 6.17 Released with Improved Password Management

The Tails project has announced the release of its privacy-focused Linux distribution, Tails 6.17, as the changes made are only in two directions.

The first noteworthy update is adding a “Show Password” feature when setting up the screen-locking password. On the security front, the distro has rolled out an updated version of the uBlock Origin extension (1.62.0) for Tor Browser, ensuring better ad-blocking and privacy protection.

Second, the Tor Browser has received an upgrade to version 14.5.4, including the latest security patches and stability improvements. Since it is the primary tool for anonymous browsing in Tails, staying current with updates is essential to ward off emerging threats.