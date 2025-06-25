news
FSF and GNU Leftovers
FSF ☛ FSF Blogs: Look at what we've achieved together
GNUnet News: GNUnet 0.24.3
This is a bugfix release for gnunet 0.24.2.
https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/gnunet/gnunet-0.24.3.tar.gz
https://ftpmirror.gnu.org/gnunet/gnunet-0.24.3.tar.gz.sig
https://git.gnunet.org/gnunet.git/log/?h=v0.24.3
https://git.gnunet.org/gnunet.git/tree/NEWS?h=v0.24.3
Events
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, June 27, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, June 27 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
FSF ☛ FSF Events: Free Software Directory meeting on IRC: Friday, July 11, starting at 12:00 EDT (16:00 UTC)
Join the FSF and friends on Friday, July 11 from 12:00 to 15:00 EDT (16:00 to 19:00 UTC) to help improve the Free Software Directory.
