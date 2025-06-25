FSF and GNU Leftovers

The Internet is a global resource, so which country gets to govern it? The answer is: all of them and none of them!

Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.

Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4, the KDE Plasma 6.4.1 release improves text contrast for labels used in subtitles or other secondary roles throughout the Plasma desktop, improves the text readability of list items in KRunner and Discover when their are pressed or clicked, and improves the readability of graph axis labels throughout the Plasma desktop to meet the WCAG AA standard.

Still powered by the Linux 6.12 LTS kernel series, the Clonezilla Live 3.2.2-15 release adds the dhcpcd-base package in the live system as a replacement for the deprecated dhclient package, adds krb5-user and libsasl2-modules-gssapi-mit in the live packages list, and adds the ldap-utils package in the live system.

GIMP 3.2 promises new features like theme colors for Brush, Font, and Palette, a new paint blend mode called Overwrite that lets you directly replace the pixels over the area you paint, a new setting in the text tool to control the direction of the text outline, and automatic match of Linux and Windows OS themes.

Highlights of Firefox 140 include a new Unload Tab feature that lets you unload tabs by right-clicking on a tab (or multiple selected tabs) to reduce Firefox’s memory and CPU usage, support for adding custom search engines in Search settings, and support for keeping more or fewer pinned vertical tabs in view.

qBittorrent 5.1.1 is here almost two months after qBittorrent 5.1 to improve support for Wayland sessions for Linux users who encountered issues with the preview not opening, as well as to add a fallback for the random number generator for Linux systems.

The biggest change in the IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 release is support for the WireGuard modern VPN (Virtual Private Network) protocol, which can be used for both net-to-net and host-to-net (Roadwarrior) VPN connections.