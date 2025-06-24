news
Linux on Phones Gets a Big Upgrade With postmarketOS 25.06
Quoting: Linux on Phones Gets a Big Upgrade With postmarketOS 25.06 —
The most popular Linux distribution for phones and tablets is (probably) postmarketOS, and there’s a new release to get excited about. postmarketOS v25.06 comes with new versions of KDE Plasma Mobile and GNOME, and it supports more devices like the Pixel 3A XL.
postmarketOS is an Alpine Linux-based distribution built primarily for phones and tablets, including devices that were originally released with Android. It supports mobile GNOME, KDE Plasma Mobile, Phosh, Sxmo, and other graphical environments, with most of the functionality you would expect from desktop Linux. However, it’s still an experimental project—some ports don’t have perfect support for calling, cameras, texting, and other core features.
The latest v25.06 release upgrades GNOME 47 to GNOME 48, and replaces KDE Plasma Mobile 6.2.4 with 6.3.5. The former change introduces “massive performance improvements with dynamic triple buffering” and several usability improvements, while the latter upgrade has interface improvements and “major bug fixes.” It also updates Phosh to 0.47, while Sxmo stays on the same 1.17.1 release.
Update
In LWN:
-
PostmarketOS 25.06: "the one with systemd"
The postmarketOS project, which creates a GNU/Linux distribution for mobile devices, announced it was working on adding a version with systemd last March. That day has arrived with the announcement of version 25.06: [...]