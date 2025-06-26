news

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2025



Deepin 25 Launches as Immutable Linux Release

After Preview, Alpha, and Beta releases, Deepin, a Debian-based Linux distribution developed by the Chinese company Deepin Technology, finally announced the launch of Deepin 25, embracing the ambitious theme “All Advancing, All Renewed.”

The most striking novelty of Deepin 25 is the new Deepin Desktop Environment (DDE) 7.0, redesigned with a focus on elegance and usability. Leveraging QML, the development team has achieved a pleasing, fluid, and visually coherent desktop interface. Key elements, such as skeuomorphic icons and gracefully rounded window corners, offer users a polished and inviting aesthetic.