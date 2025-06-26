4 ways the latest KDE Plasma release is better than ever - and how to try it yourself

Tux Machines

Do you waddle the waddle?

Other Sites

Tor Project blog

New Release: Tor Browser 14.5.4

This version includes important security updates to Firefox.

9to5Linux

Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now

Firefox 141 appears to be a small release that only promises to use less memory on Linux systems and no longer require a forced restart after applying an update via a package manager. Another new feature in Firefox 141 looks to be the ability to drag a tab to your pinned tabs tray to pin it, or drag it out to unpin it.

KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes

Coming only a week after KDE Plasma 6.4, the KDE Plasma 6.4.1 release improves text contrast for labels used in subtitles or other secondary roles throughout the Plasma desktop, improves the text readability of list items in KRunner and Discover when their are pressed or clicked, and improves the readability of graph axis labels throughout the Plasma desktop to meet the WCAG AA standard.

Internet Society

How Policy Experts Run the Internet

The Internet is a global resource, so which country gets to govern it? The answer is: all of them and none of them!

LinuxGizmos.com

Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support

Libre Computer has released new firmware updates for its low-cost single-board computers, the AML-A311D-CC Alta and the AML-S905D3-CC Solitude. These SBCs are designed with Raspberry Pi-compatible form factors and target applications such as embedded Linux development and low-power computing.

DietPi June 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 5 Ultra Support and Major Fixes

The June 2025 release of DietPi v9.14 adds support for new Orange Pi boards, introduces the GZDoom game engine, and brings system improvements, bug fixes, and driver refinements for better SBC compatibility.

SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications

The SoM-SD520 is a compact SoM based on the MediaTek Genio 520 processor. It targets applications in smart homes, edge AI computing, interactive retail systems, and industrial IoT, offering a balance of performance, connectivity, and multimedia support.

DTI Adds i.MX 8M-Based Computing Modules to Embedded Portfolio

Diamond Technologies, Inc. has launched a new line of Embedded Computing Modules based on NXP’s i.MX 8M series processors. These compact, high-performance modules are designed for energy-efficient embedded computing across a wide range of industrial and OEM applications.

Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor

Banana Pi has shared hardware details about an embedded platform built around the Renesas RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU. Designed for applications such as smart cameras, industrial vision, and embedded AI systems, the BPI-AI2N combines a compact SoM with a versatile carrier board.

news

4 ways the latest KDE Plasma release is better than ever - and how to try it yourself

posted by Rianne Schestowitz on Jun 26, 2025,
updated Jun 26, 2025

Quoting: 4 ways the latest KDE Plasma release is better than ever - and how to try it yourself | ZDNET —

Ladies and gents of the Linux community, it is time to enjoy another point release of yet another desktop environment: KDE Plasma 6.4. A point release? I got you all excited about a point release? Hear me out.

One of the biggest additions to KDE Plasma 6.4 is support for Extended Dynamic Range and a new High Dynamic Range wizard. The new HDR Calibration wizard is found in System Settings > Display & Monitor and only appears if you've connected an HDR monitor to your machine.

The developers have also stepped up their game by making it possible to enable Extended Dynamic Range on supporting monitors, allowing them to achieve simulated HDR. This is made possible by automatically changing the background brightness.

Read on

FOSS Force:

Planet KDE:

OMG Ubuntu:

Other Recent Tux Machines' Posts

4 ways the latest KDE Plasma release is better than ever - and how to try it yourself
KDE Plasma 6.4 is here with quite a few new features and improvements
Google Outsources Agent2Agent to Microsoft Proprietary Jail (GitHub), Linux Foundation is Openwashing Dangerous Hype
Some LF openwash
On WordPress as Content Management System (CMS) and Plugins
WP news
Kali Linux 2025.2 Released with Revamped Kali Menu, 13 New Hacking Tools
Offensive Security announced today the release and general availability of Kali Linux 2025.2 as the second update to this Debian-based distribution for ethical hacking and penetration testing in 2025.
Firefox 140 ESR Web Browser Is Now Available for Download, This Is What’s New
Mozilla published today the final build of the Firefox 140 ESR open-source web browser ahead of the official announcement on June 24th, 2025.
 
3 things Linux needs to have before I can make the swap
I also had the pleasure of working with Linux extensively
Free and Open Source Software, and Review
This is free and open source software
Samsung A54, One UI 7.0 & Android 15 update
The new Android 15 (plus Samsung polish) mostly looks better than before
DietPi June 2025 Update Adds Orange Pi 5 Ultra Support and Major Fixes
DietPi is a lightweight, Debian-based operating system optimized for single-board computers and embedded systems
SoM-SD520 with 9-TOPS MediaTek Genio 520 Targets Edge and Smart IoT Applications
This enables integration into a range of embedded Linux and Android environments
Libre Computer Updates Alta and Solitude SBCs with New Firmware and Wake-on-LAN Support
According to Libre Computer, Fedora 42 Live boots successfully on both devices
Your only obligations are the promises you make
One of the realities of creating open source software is that people will come along and say you must do something
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
LWN Articles on Kernel
Linux pieces outside paywall
Firefox 141 Promises to Use Less Memory on Linux Systems, Beta Out Now
With Firefox 140 promoted to the stable channel as the latest ESR (Extended Support Release), Mozilla promoted the next major release, Firefox 141, to the beta channel for public testing.
Security Leftovers
Security related picks
GNU/Linux Leftovers
applications, distros, and more
Free, Libre, and Open Source Software Leftovers
FOSS news
Programming Leftovers
Development-related picks
FSF and GNU Leftovers
mostly FSF
Web Browsers: Browser Choice Alliance, Chawan, Tor Browser, Mozilla Addons
Web-related picks
Open Hardware: Raspberry Pi, OpenWrt, Librem, ESP32
Hardware picks
KDE: Kwin, Moving From Vista 10, and "First Run Experience Progress"
KDE news
Audiocasts/Shows: LINUX Unplugged, Linux Matters, and More
some new shows/episodes
today's howtos
many howtos, mostly idroot
today's leftovers
mostly GNU/Linux
Red Hat Leftovers
latest in redhat.com
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, 3-D Printing, and More
Hardware picks
Android Leftovers
Here's How to Move the Chrome Address Bar to the Bottom of Android Phone Screens
KDE Slick New ‘First Run’ Setup Tool Taking Shape
Setting up a new device with KDE Plasma will soon be improved
Look at what we've achieved together
When the Free Software Foundation (FSF) began forty years ago
XLibre Proposed as Fedora’s New Default X11 Server
Fedora Linux 43 may replace the aging Xorg Xserver with XLibre
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
Games: Fortress Connected, OCCT, Steam Deck, and More
10 stories from GamingOnLinux
Fedora 44 Plans to Drop i686 Support and 32-Bit Multilib Compatibility
Fedora targets Fedora 44 to remove i686 packages and multilib support
ELValidated Announced
by OpenELA
Kubuntu 25.10 Won’t Include an X11 Session by Default
Kubuntu 25.10 will not include a Plasma X11 desktop session by default
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles
Android Leftovers
Google’s Android XR glasses are called ‘Martha’ in Pixel Watch-like companion app
Hyprland Launches Subscription Plan to Sustain Development
Hyprland stays fully open source
KDE Plasma 6.4 Desktop Environment Officially Released, This Is What’s New
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4 as a major update with exciting new features and enhancements for all fans of the KDE Plasma desktop environment.
From Windows to Freedom: How Zorin OS 18 Makes Migrating to Linux Seamless
In today’s digital landscape, where privacy, customization, and performance matter more than ever
GIMP 3.2 Promises New Paint Mode, Support for Importing Photoshop Patterns
The GIMP project released today GIMP 3.1.2 as the first development version of the next major release of this open-source, free, and cross-platform image editing software, GIMP 3.2.
Free and Open Source Software
This is free and open source software
About Plasma’s X11 session
X11 is in the news again, so I thought it would make sense to be clear about the Plasma team’s plans for X11 support going forward.
KDE Plasma 6.4.1 Released with Various Improvements and Bug Fixes
The KDE Project released today KDE Plasma 6.4.1 as the first maintenance update to the latest KDE Plasma 6.4 desktop environment series with various improvements and bug fixes.
today's leftovers
GNU/Linux and more
Red Hat, AlmaLinux, and Rocky Linux Leftovers
The RHEL universe
Kernel, Graphics, and Benchmarks
Linux leftovers
Audiocasts/Shows: Late Night Linux, Destination Linux, Dead Internet Theory
some new episodes
Games: Game Preservation, Godot, Steam Deck, and More
Games-related news
Operating Systems: DESQview/X, openKylin, and More
Some OS news
Web Browsers Leftovers
Web related stuff
PostgreSQL: pgSCV 0.14.1 Released and PGDay UK 2025
PostgreSQL news
Programming Leftovers
Development picks
Security and FUD (Fear, Uncertainty, Doubt)
some leftovers
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi, Wind River Linux, and More
hardware news
Denmark’s Government Ditches Microsoft for Open Source
A part of the Danish government is phasing out the use of Microsoft products
Darktable 5.2 Open-Source RAW Image Editor Released with New Features
Darktable 5.2 has been released today as a new stable update to this powerful, open-source, free, and cross-platform photography workflow application and raw developer software.
This Rubbish Icon Might Get a Makeover in Ubuntu 25.10
Is it time Ubuntu binned off one of its most visible icons
Linux 6.16 Release Candidate 3
rc3 is out
IPFire Linux Firewall Now Ships with Support for the WireGuard VPN Protocol
IPFire 2.29 Core Update 195 has been released today as a new stable update to this open-source hardened Linux firewall distribution that introduces long-awaited WireGuard support.
Linux on Phones Gets a Big Upgrade With postmarketOS 25.06
The most popular Linux distribution for phones and tablets is (probably) postmarketOS
GNU/Linux Leftovers and More
GNU/Linux picks mostly
today's howtos
technical posts
Oracle Linux and Red Hat Leftovers
RHEL and Ansible etc.
Open Hardware/Modding: Raspberry Pi and Arduino Among Others
hardware picks
Android Leftovers
Android Auto 14.7 delivers the final prep for light theme, rolling out now in beta
DietPi 9.14 Adds GZDoom, Expands Support to Orange Pi 5 Ultra
DietPi 9.14, a Debian-based Linux distro for SBCs, lands with new Orange Pi 5 Ultra images
I tried Linux Mint as a lifelong Windows user, and the customization blew me away
As I've mentioned a few times in the past, I've used Windows all my life
How to switch from Windows 10 to Linux: A technical guide
Everything you need to switch successfully from Windows to Linux
Free and Open Source Software, and many more
This is free and open source software
Banana Pi Puts RZ/V2N Vision AI MPU into Embedded Platform with Jetson-Like Form Factor
Banana Pi notes that the platform is fully open source and supports Linux-based environments including Yocto and Armbian
This Linux distro routes all your traffic through the Tor network - and it's my new favorite for privacy
I could easily see myself defaulting to Securonis when I need serious security
Games: Dune, Civilization VII, and More
9 stories from GamingOnLinux
Today in Techrights
Some of the latest articles