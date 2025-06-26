news
4 ways the latest KDE Plasma release is better than ever - and how to try it yourself
Ladies and gents of the Linux community, it is time to enjoy another point release of yet another desktop environment: KDE Plasma 6.4. A point release? I got you all excited about a point release? Hear me out.
One of the biggest additions to KDE Plasma 6.4 is support for Extended Dynamic Range and a new High Dynamic Range wizard. The new HDR Calibration wizard is found in System Settings > Display & Monitor and only appears if you've connected an HDR monitor to your machine.
The developers have also stepped up their game by making it possible to enable Extended Dynamic Range on supporting monitors, allowing them to achieve simulated HDR. This is made possible by automatically changing the background brightness.
Huzzah! KDE Plasma 6.4 has arrived, and although this may not be a game-changing release, it does offer plenty that will go a long way to make new and long-time users appreciate the upgrade.
But what is new with KDE Plasma 6.4?
To start, the KDE team has billed this update as “smoother, friendlier, and more helpful.” What exactly does that mean? Does that equate to improved performance on the KDE Plasma desktop?
A slight UX change in Plasma 6.4.1
Those of you upgrading to Plasma 6.4.1 (released yesterday) may notice a more substantive change than the type we typically make in bug-fix releases: The “highlight window” effect for Task Manager thumbnails is now off by default. This is the effect that makes other windows fade out when you hover over a window’s thumbnail.
Why did we turn it off? Because we discovered that with certain window arrangements and mouse movements, the current implementation could potentially cause full-screen flickering at greater than 3 Hz, which is potentially capable of triggering seizures in sensitive people.
Now, this is very unlikely. You’d need to open multiple full-screen windows of the same app, hover over their task to show thumbnails for them, move the pointer over one of the thumbnails, and then move it rapidly across all the others.
Now, it’s not like latest KDE desktop was running a disco out of the box, but the ‘highlight window’ effect enabled by default for Task Manager thumbnails might, under a specific workflow, cause enough screen flickering at the frequencies that trigger seizures in susceptible users.