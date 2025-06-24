news
Games: Dune, Civilization VII, and More
GamingOnLinux ☛ Dune: Awakening hits over 1 million sales making it Funcom's fastest selling game, end-game changes coming
Good news for MMO fans on Linux platforms, Dune: Awakening is clearly here to stay as it's Funcom's fastest selling game to date. Really nice to see it doing well since the developer actually enabled the anti-cheat for Linux platforms including SteamOS and Steam Deck.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Civilization VII gets Steam Workshop support, a modding SDK, bigger maps and more
Civilization VII version 1.2.2 has now rolled out after a delay, bringing with it some advanced features and modding support with the Steam Workshop.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Challenging inventory management auto-battler Backpack Battles 1.0 is out now
Backpack Battles is a PvP inventory management auto-battler from developer PlayWithFurcifer, which just hit the big 1.0 release.
GamingOnLinux ☛ In the arcade Football game GOAL3, nature is very much your enemy
This is not your normal Football game. GOAL3 puts you in various dangerous arenas, where mother nature is out to get you. It released into Early Accesson June 17th, and Friday June 20th a Native Linux build was added. The developer said they're still working to ensure full compatibility across Linux / Steam Deck so improvements are ongoing there.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Diablo 2-inspired auto-battler Skull Horde gets a demo
From developer 8BitSkull, their latest game Skull Horde now has a demo available to test ahead of the release later this year. 8BitSkull previously made BORE BLASTERS, Void Scrappers and Fates of Ort. Just like their previous games it has full Native Linux support and will support the Steam Deck directly too.
GamingOnLinux ☛ SteamOS, Steam Deck and Steam Desktop had multiple updates over the weekend - here's what
Valve clearly haven't heard of the dangers of pushing things out on a weekend, as we had multiple updates for SteamOS, Steam Deck and Steam Desktop.
GamingOnLinux ☛ Mario Kart 64 gets a fan-made PC port
Hosted by Harbour Masters who also provide ports for other Nintendo classics, the PC port of Mario Kart 64 is now available to test. Completely unofficial of course just like the ports of Star Fox 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Zelda: Majora's Mask.
GamingOnLinux ☛ CarX Street added Easy Anti-Cheat and fixed it for Linux / Steam Deck
CarX Street released in 2024 and just recently added Easy Anti-Cheat, which broke it on Linux / Steam Deck but now they've enabled it. Nice to see we won't be left with another broken game.
GamingOnLinux ☛ The 3dSen emulator turning NES games into 3D voxel dioramas 1.0 is out now - we have keys to give away
It took around 10 years to make it fully happen but the 3dSen emulator is out now with the 1.0 release for both the PC and VR releases.